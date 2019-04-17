April 16
Jonathan W. Brady, 28, of Elko was arrested on Park Road on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Bail: $10,000
———
Nicole M. Duncan, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,055
———
Victor M. Estrada-Corral, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 684 Holiday Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
———
James M. LaPointe, 43, of Hailey, Idaho was arrested at 11th and Idaho streets on a criminal justice detainer and for unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free device. Bail: $555
———
Christian Ochoa, 22, of Elko was arrested at 722 Juneau St. for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; felony possession of a controlled substance; and trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $120,000
———
Marlene Stewart, 59, of Spring Creek was arrested at 568 Spring Valley Parkway for driving under the influence, reckless driving with disregard for personal property or safety, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $2,385
