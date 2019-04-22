{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

April 20

Bruce S. Oman, 44, of Reno was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,300

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments