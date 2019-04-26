{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 25

Scott A. Boyles, 33, of Elko was arrested at Florence Way and Wendover Boulevard on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $530

------

Salvador G. Espitia, 38, of Elko was arrested at 1025 Panorama Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,280

------

Marty M. Gallegos, 30, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Commercial streets for battery. Bail: $1,140

------

Mickey L. Laughlin, 52, of Sparks was arrested on a warrant for eight counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,504.50

------

Fransesca R. Newman, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

------

Brian A. Penola, 35, of Mountain City was arrested at 1243 Idaho St. on a warrant for five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,950

------

Semaj Ross, 26, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

------

Brian D. Rowley, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested from Salt Lake City for attempted murder with a deadly weapon. No bail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments