April 25
Scott A. Boyles, 33, of Elko was arrested at Florence Way and Wendover Boulevard on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $530
------
Salvador G. Espitia, 38, of Elko was arrested at 1025 Panorama Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,280
------
Marty M. Gallegos, 30, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Commercial streets for battery. Bail: $1,140
------
Mickey L. Laughlin, 52, of Sparks was arrested on a warrant for eight counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,504.50
------
Fransesca R. Newman, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
------
Brian A. Penola, 35, of Mountain City was arrested at 1243 Idaho St. on a warrant for five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,950
------
Semaj Ross, 26, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Brian D. Rowley, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested from Salt Lake City for attempted murder with a deadly weapon. No bail
