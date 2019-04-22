April 19
Sergio A. Bostick, 32, of Elko was arrested at Johnny Appleseed Park for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
------
Juanita F. Gallardo, 57, of Elko was arrested on Redwood Street on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500
------
Annette R. Garcia, 54, of Elko was arrested on Redwood Street on a tribal charge. Bail: $500
------
Jordan Z. Hutchison, 26, of Elko was arrested at Johnny Appleseed Park for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
------
Mercedes C. Martinez, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Somchai K. Mongkolsombat, 33, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Camper Drive and Wendover Boulevard on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605
------
Zeth E. Turner, 35, of Carlin was arrested at 902 Camp St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.