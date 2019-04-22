{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 19

Sergio A. Bostick, 32, of Elko was arrested at Johnny Appleseed Park for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Juanita F. Gallardo, 57, of Elko was arrested on Redwood Street on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500

Annette R. Garcia, 54, of Elko was arrested on Redwood Street on a tribal charge. Bail: $500

Jordan Z. Hutchison, 26, of Elko was arrested at Johnny Appleseed Park for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Mercedes C. Martinez, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. No bail

Somchai K. Mongkolsombat, 33, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Camper Drive and Wendover Boulevard on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605

Zeth E. Turner, 35, of Carlin was arrested at 902 Camp St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

