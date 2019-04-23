{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 22

Lynn A. Cozby, 57, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace and trespassing. No bail listed

Luis A. Gaxiola, 18, of Elko was arrested at Aspen Way and Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,380

Shilo M. Hebert, 44, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Third and Sage streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Riley T. Sims, 18, of Elko was arrested at Aspen Way and Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance , possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding too fast for conditions, failure to give appropriate signal when required, and seat belt/shoulder harness violation. Bail: $11,570

April 23

Cody J. Allen, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Valley Parkway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Orlando Covarrubias, 29, of Layton, Utah was arrested at 1962 Canyon St. in West Wendover for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

