April 22
Lynn A. Cozby, 57, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace and trespassing. No bail listed
------
Luis A. Gaxiola, 18, of Elko was arrested at Aspen Way and Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,380
------
Shilo M. Hebert, 44, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Third and Sage streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Riley T. Sims, 18, of Elko was arrested at Aspen Way and Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance , possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding too fast for conditions, failure to give appropriate signal when required, and seat belt/shoulder harness violation. Bail: $11,570
April 23
Cody J. Allen, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Valley Parkway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Orlando Covarrubias, 29, of Layton, Utah was arrested at 1962 Canyon St. in West Wendover for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.