Police

April 29

Alexis M. Acevedo, 21, of Winnemucca was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold. No bail

Ricky Fazzary, 62, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail

Brandon E. Long, 30, of Lincoln, Nebraska was arrested on Interstate 80 for nonresident driving when privileges are suspended, revoked or canceled; and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $470

Christopher W. Melendez, 28, of Carlin was arrested for driving under the influence, second offense. Bail: $1,640

Oscar Rosas, 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Shannon S. Vance, 27, of Carlin was arrested in the 1100 block of Fir Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $655

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

