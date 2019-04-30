April 29
Alexis M. Acevedo, 21, of Winnemucca was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold. No bail
------
Ricky Fazzary, 62, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail
------
Brandon E. Long, 30, of Lincoln, Nebraska was arrested on Interstate 80 for nonresident driving when privileges are suspended, revoked or canceled; and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $470
------
Christopher W. Melendez, 28, of Carlin was arrested for driving under the influence, second offense. Bail: $1,640
------
Oscar Rosas, 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
------
Shannon S. Vance, 27, of Carlin was arrested in the 1100 block of Fir Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $655
