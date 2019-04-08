April 7
Saxon R. Atkins, 31, of Elko was arrested at 1710 Sagebrush Drive on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500
------
Levi J. Faul, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille and Jiggs highways for driving under the influence and failure to decrease speed or use due care. Bail: $1,255
------
Jaime Garcia-Hernandez, 24, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Lee’s Liquor for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, changing or obliterating the serial number on a gun, urinating or defecating in public, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.. Bail: $30,850
------
Chandler T. Harrison, 33, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Ash streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $30,000
------
Julie K. Jacques, 36, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Michael A. Moorefield, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested at the city park for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
------
Michael G. Moses, 46, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at 680 Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,500
------
Jamie L. Penola, 35, of Elko was arrested at 1617 Sagebrush in Owyhee on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,055
------
Fernando F. Pozos-Acatitla, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at 1855 Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Jason S. Sengthavychith, 37, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $365
------
Danielle Wingrove, 30, of Lehi, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
