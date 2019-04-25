{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 24

Blake E. Evans, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. No bail

Michael A. May, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 790 Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,048.49

Leslie L. Penny, 51, of Elko was arrested at 896 Hillside Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,256.11

D.V. Shaw, 39, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

Nathan R. Webster, 31, of Rexburg, Idaho was arrested in Montello on a parole and probation hold. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

