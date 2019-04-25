April 24
Blake E. Evans, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. No bail
------
Michael A. May, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 790 Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,048.49
------
Leslie L. Penny, 51, of Elko was arrested at 896 Hillside Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,256.11
------
D.V. Shaw, 39, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640
------
Nathan R. Webster, 31, of Rexburg, Idaho was arrested in Montello on a parole and probation hold. No bail
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.