Police

April 15

Richard R. Arzola, 37, of Elko was arrested at 102 Park Road for sex offender failure to register under laws and regulations. Bail: $5,000

Heather R. Carrasco, 33, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $520

Luis A. Gaxiola, 18, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for criminal contempt. No bail listed

Steven B. Hart, 32, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Brett A. Hopkins, 22, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Peppermill parking lot for driving under the influence and failure to obey stop sign at a controlled intersection. Bail: $1,255

Derek E. Teller, 46, of Owyhee was arrested at Elko County Jail on a bench warrant. Bail: $764

Duy T. Tran, 45, of West Wendover was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for trespassing and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $355

Dustin J. Williams, 35, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Gage L. Withers, 24, of Elko was arrested at 611 Hayland Drive for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

