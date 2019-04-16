April 15
Richard R. Arzola, 37, of Elko was arrested at 102 Park Road for sex offender failure to register under laws and regulations. Bail: $5,000
Heather R. Carrasco, 33, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $520
Luis A. Gaxiola, 18, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for criminal contempt. No bail listed
Steven B. Hart, 32, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Brett A. Hopkins, 22, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Peppermill parking lot for driving under the influence and failure to obey stop sign at a controlled intersection. Bail: $1,255
Derek E. Teller, 46, of Owyhee was arrested at Elko County Jail on a bench warrant. Bail: $764
Duy T. Tran, 45, of West Wendover was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for trespassing and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $355
Dustin J. Williams, 35, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Gage L. Withers, 24, of Elko was arrested at 611 Hayland Drive for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
