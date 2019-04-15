{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

April 12

Jonathan D. Haycook, 29, of Elko was arrested at Fizz Drinks for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

------

Isaiah L. Jones, 27, of Owyhee was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for battery and coercion. Bail: $1,640

------

Michael J. Tognarelli, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at Atwal’s on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

