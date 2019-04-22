{{featured_button_text}}
April 21

Shadie D. Duncan, 18, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 14th and Chestnut in Carlin for false statement to obstruct a public officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. $2,520

Jacob R. Gentry, 18, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 14th and Chestnut in Carlin for tail lamp violation, false statement to obstruct a public officer, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. Bail: $3,275

Matthew D. Pangborn, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at Third and Sage streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

Mathew J. Sinclair, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1050 Connolly Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Dylan J. Wells, 24, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and on a parole and probation hold. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

