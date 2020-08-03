Police Log: Aug. 1, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 1

Erick A. Castaneda-Garcia, 23, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255

--

Ryan J. Cowles, 36, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Idaho streets for embezzlement and on a parole and probation hold.

--

Heather J. Dedman, 39, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and following too closely. Bail: $1,450

--

Kit A. Karstens Sr., 59, of Spring Creek was arrested at 999 Eisenhower Ave. for battery with a deadly weapon, failure to stop at an accident with attended vehicle or property damage, and reckless driving disregarding safety. Bail: $52,050

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0