Police Log: Aug. 1, 2020

Aug. 1
Erick A. Castaneda-Garcia, 23, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255
Ryan J. Cowles, 36, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Idaho streets for embezzlement and on a parole and probation hold.
Heather J. Dedman, 39, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and following too closely. Bail: $1,450
Kit A. Karstens Sr., 59, of Spring Creek was arrested at 999 Eisenhower Ave. for battery with a deadly weapon, failure to stop at an accident with attended vehicle or property damage, and reckless driving disregarding safety. Bail: $52,050
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
