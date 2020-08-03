You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Aug. 1, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Aug. 1, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

Aug. 1

Erick A. Castaneda-Garcia, 23, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255

--

Ryan J. Cowles, 36, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Idaho streets for embezzlement and on a parole and probation hold.

--

Heather J. Dedman, 39, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and following too closely. Bail: $1,450

--

Kit A. Karstens Sr., 59, of Spring Creek was arrested at 999 Eisenhower Ave. for battery with a deadly weapon, failure to stop at an accident with attended vehicle or property damage, and reckless driving disregarding safety. Bail: $52,050

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News