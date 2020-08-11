Police Log: Aug. 10, 2020

Aug. 10
Alberto V. Jimenez, 21, of Elko was arrested at Monroe Way and Clarkson Drive for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
--
Kevin Romero, 23, of Elko was arrested at Monroe Way and Clarkson Drive for two counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of using a controlled substance in the presence of a child, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $40,640
--
Jesus J. Silva-Garcia, 49, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Chevron in West Wendover for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,050
--
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
