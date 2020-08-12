You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Aug. 11, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Aug. 11, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Aug. 11

Joseph Collazo, 59, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a felony warrant for residential burglary and home invasion. Bail: $40,000

--

Blaine H. Duggins, 31, of Elko was arrested at 647 Cedar St. on a felony warrant for burglary. Bail: $20,000

--

Isaac J. Salazar, 32, of Elko was arrested at 485 S. Fifth St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Ariel M. Smith, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1448 Silver St. for failure to stop at scene of accident. Bail: $100,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News