Police Log: Aug. 11, 2020

Aug. 11

Joseph Collazo, 59, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a felony warrant for residential burglary and home invasion. Bail: $40,000

Blaine H. Duggins, 31, of Elko was arrested at 647 Cedar St. on a felony warrant for burglary. Bail: $20,000

Isaac J. Salazar, 32, of Elko was arrested at 485 S. Fifth St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Ariel M. Smith, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1448 Silver St. for failure to stop at scene of accident. Bail: $100,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

