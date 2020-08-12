Police Log: Aug. 11, 2020

Aug. 11
Joseph Collazo, 59, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a felony warrant for residential burglary and home invasion. Bail: $40,000
--
Blaine H. Duggins, 31, of Elko was arrested at 647 Cedar St. on a felony warrant for burglary. Bail: $20,000
--
Isaac J. Salazar, 32, of Elko was arrested at 485 S. Fifth St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Ariel M. Smith, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1448 Silver St. for failure to stop at scene of accident. Bail: $100,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
