Police Log: Aug. 12, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 12

Jade L. Constable, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Thistle Junction for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Kate M. Garcia, 32, of Elko was arrested on Long Canyon Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. $1,835

Irvin L. Bodie, 22, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0