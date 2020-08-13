You have permission to edit this article.
Police Log: Aug. 12, 2020
Police Log: Aug. 12, 2020

Police

Aug. 12

Jade L. Constable, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Thistle Junction for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Kate M. Garcia, 32, of Elko was arrested on Long Canyon Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. $1,835

Irvin L. Bodie, 22, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

