Police Log: Aug. 13, 2020

Aug. 13
Fred Banuelos, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at 1860 Canyon St. was arrested for second-degree kidnapping, two counts of battery-domestic violence enhanced with deadly weapon, coercion, extortion and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $157,280
Christian Cortez, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Travis D. King, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,123.34
Daniel P. Murphy, 42, of Elko was arrested at Silver and West River streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695
Clint Palmer, 38, was arrested at 650 W. Idaho St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $2,518
Clinton G. Sandstrom, 36, of Elko was arrested at the Miller Ranch for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000
Rebecqa K. Trail, 40, of Elko was arrested at the Miller Ranch for possessing a short-barreled rifle. Bail: $20,000
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
