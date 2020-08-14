You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Aug. 13, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: Aug. 13, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Aug. 13

Fred Banuelos, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at 1860 Canyon St. was arrested for second-degree kidnapping, two counts of battery-domestic violence enhanced with deadly weapon, coercion, extortion and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $157,280

--

Christian Cortez, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Travis D. King, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,123.34

--

Daniel P. Murphy, 42, of Elko was arrested at Silver and West River streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

--

Clint Palmer, 38, was arrested at 650 W. Idaho St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $2,518

--

Clinton G. Sandstrom, 36, of Elko was arrested at the Miller Ranch for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000

--

Rebecqa K. Trail, 40, of Elko was arrested at the Miller Ranch for possessing a short-barreled rifle. Bail: $20,000

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News