Police Log: Aug. 13, 2020

Aug. 13

Fred Banuelos, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at 1860 Canyon St. was arrested for second-degree kidnapping, two counts of battery-domestic violence enhanced with deadly weapon, coercion, extortion and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $157,280

--

Christian Cortez, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Travis D. King, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,123.34

--

Daniel P. Murphy, 42, of Elko was arrested at Silver and West River streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

--

Clint Palmer, 38, was arrested at 650 W. Idaho St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $2,518

--