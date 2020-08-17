Police Log: Aug. 14, 2020

Aug. 14
Richard D. Anderson, 54, of Elko was arrested on North Fifth Street for imprudent driving, driving under the influence, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,645
Joseph M. Berumen, 61, of Tempe, Arizona was arrested at 551 Cimarron Way for two counts of flunitrazepam, GHB or precursor; possessing dangerous weapon; parole violation; no proof of insurance; and operating an unregistered vehicle.
Clara J. Lanning, 60, of Carson City was arrested for driving under the influence, failure to obey traffic control device, open container, and failure to wear seat belt. Bail: $1,570
James A. Maes II, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and unlawful occupancy of real property. Bail: $57,640
Cyle J. Matson, 29, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Walnut streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $670.85
Amber R. Williams, 33, of Elko was arrested at 969 Lyon Ave. for assault on a protected person.
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
