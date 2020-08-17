Police Log: Aug. 14, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 14

Richard D. Anderson, 54, of Elko was arrested on North Fifth Street for imprudent driving, driving under the influence, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,645

--

Joseph M. Berumen, 61, of Tempe, Arizona was arrested at 551 Cimarron Way for two counts of flunitrazepam, GHB or precursor; possessing dangerous weapon; parole violation; no proof of insurance; and operating an unregistered vehicle.

--

Clara J. Lanning, 60, of Carson City was arrested for driving under the influence, failure to obey traffic control device, open container, and failure to wear seat belt. Bail: $1,570

--

James A. Maes II, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and unlawful occupancy of real property. Bail: $57,640

--

Cyle J. Matson, 29, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Walnut streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $670.85

--