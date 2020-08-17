Police Log: Aug. 15, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 15

Mary R. Bloomdale, 35, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for possession of flunitrazepam, GHB or precursor; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Miles E. Criffield, 31, of St. Augustine, Florida was arrested at Famous Footwear for trespassing and convicted person registration and fingerprint required. Bail: $835

--

John W. Loving, 71, of Roberts, Idaho was arrested at the Burger King parking lot for driving under the influence, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and defrauding a proprietor. Bail: $3,420

--

Saul A. Mendoza Romero, 48, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Amber Stecher, 33, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for two counts of child abuse or neglect. Bail: $50,000

