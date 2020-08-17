Police Log: Aug. 16, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 16

Miguel R. Barajas, 34, of Elko was arrested at South 11th Street and Park Road for second-offense driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,950

--

Mindy L. Bliss, 35, of Elko was arrested at 236 ½ Douglas St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Miguel A. Garcia Salaiz, 18, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma was arrested at The Star for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

--

Jamie L. Hofhine, 41, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Commercial streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Brandon J. McKinzie, 19, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with revoked driver’s license for DUI, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,255

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

