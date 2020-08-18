You have permission to edit this article.
Police Log: Aug. 17, 2020
Aug. 17

Mathew L. Castorena, 35, of American Falls, Idaho was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $22,895

--

Gregory Cielakie, 51, of Halleck was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner, escape by a felony prisoner, and battery on a protected person. Bail: $42,500

--

Daisy M. Hutsell, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1302 Mountain City Highway on three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,640

--

Cierra S. Jones, 21, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a state prison hold.

--

James A Maes II, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,075

--

Tyler J. Neumann, 30, of Elko was arrested at Gold Country Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

--

Brian K. Smith, 46, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of burglary; obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes; obtaining money, property or labor by false pretenses; obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the holder’s consent; and two counts of uttering a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $95,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

