Police Log: Aug. 17, 2020

Aug. 17

Mathew L. Castorena, 35, of American Falls, Idaho was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $22,895

--

Gregory Cielakie, 51, of Halleck was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner, escape by a felony prisoner, and battery on a protected person. Bail: $42,500

--

Daisy M. Hutsell, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1302 Mountain City Highway on three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,640

--

Cierra S. Jones, 21, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a state prison hold.

--

James A Maes II, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,075

--