Police Log: Aug. 19, 2020

Aug. 19
David N. Adams, 41, of Elko was arrested at VFW Drive and Idaho Street on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,140
Aaron M. Bloomfield, 38, of Wells was arrested at 295 Fourth Street for violating domestic violence TPO, domestic battery by strangulation, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and second degree kidnapping. $183,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
