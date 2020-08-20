Police Log: Aug. 19, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 19

David N. Adams, 41, of Elko was arrested at VFW Drive and Idaho Street on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,140

Aaron M. Bloomfield, 38, of Wells was arrested at 295 Fourth Street for violating domestic violence TPO, domestic battery by strangulation, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and second degree kidnapping. $183,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

