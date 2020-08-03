Police Log: Aug. 2, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 2

Thomas D. Bartlett, 48, of Carlin was arrested at Pilot Travel Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000

--

Jenolichi P. Bins, 51, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

--

Taylor M. Brummet, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at 440 Grant on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $27,920

--

Kenneth M. Church, 44, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

--

Nathan H. Collett, 51, of Nevada City, California was arrested at West Sage and Northside Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

--