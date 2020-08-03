Police Log: Aug. 2, 2020

Aug. 2
Thomas D. Bartlett, 48, of Carlin was arrested at Pilot Travel Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000
--
Jenolichi P. Bins, 51, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740
--
Taylor M. Brummet, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at 440 Grant on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $27,920
--
Kenneth M. Church, 44, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and felony possession of a controlled substance.
--
Nathan H. Collett, 51, of Nevada City, California was arrested at West Sage and Northside Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855
--
Michael A. Dick, 46, of Elko was arrested at Eagle and Buckskin streets on two BIA/tribal charges and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,500
--
Wes M. Luna, 37, of Elko was arrested at 545 Toiyabe St. for intimidating public officers or others and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,640
--
Jesus Marin, 24, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Front streets on a warrant for aggravated stalking, residential burglary, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, assault with a deadly weapon, home invasion and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $121,140
--
Ivan E. Puga, 18, of Jackpot was arrested at Piresanta Drive for resisting a public officer, minor purchasing or consuming alcohol in a premises where sold, and pedestrian or animal rider on highway. Bail: $1,610
--
Brian K. Smith, 46, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Commercial streets for two counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; attempted intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and eight counts of possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills. Bail: $95,000
--
Jeraldine G. Thomas, 50, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
