Police Log: Aug. 2, 2020
Police Log: Aug. 2, 2020

Elko police patch

Aug. 2

Thomas D. Bartlett, 48, of Carlin was arrested at Pilot Travel Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000

--

Jenolichi P. Bins, 51, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

--

Taylor M. Brummet, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at 440 Grant on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $27,920

--

Kenneth M. Church, 44, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

--

Nathan H. Collett, 51, of Nevada City, California was arrested at West Sage and Northside Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

--

Michael A. Dick, 46, of Elko was arrested at Eagle and Buckskin streets on two BIA/tribal charges and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,500

--

Wes M. Luna, 37, of Elko was arrested at 545 Toiyabe St. for intimidating public officers or others and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,640

--

Jesus Marin, 24, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Front streets on a warrant for aggravated stalking, residential burglary, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, assault with a deadly weapon, home invasion and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $121,140

--

Ivan E. Puga, 18, of Jackpot was arrested at Piresanta Drive for resisting a public officer, minor purchasing or consuming alcohol in a premises where sold, and pedestrian or animal rider on highway. Bail: $1,610

--

Brian K. Smith, 46, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Commercial streets for two counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; attempted intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and eight counts of possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills. Bail: $95,000

--

Jeraldine G. Thomas, 50, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

