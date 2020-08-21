 Skip to main content
Police Log: Aug. 20, 2020
Police Log: Aug. 20, 2020

Police

Aug. 20 

Jonathan W. Brady, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Anthony R. Dewitt-Rogers, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Willow Apartments #15 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.

Kayla M. Harrelson, 18, of Elko was arrested at 665 Bullion Road #83 unlawful possession for sale of flunitrazepam, gamma-hydroxybutyrate and Schedule I or II substances, three counts of possession of flunitrazepam, GHB or precursor; seven counts of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to use or possess drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,120

Michael J. Healy, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 327 Spring Creek Parkway for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

David C. Lopez, 49, of Elko was arrested at the south end of Diamond Road for trespassing. Bail: $195

Engenio Reyes Lopez, 25, was arrested at Interstate 80 mile marker 274 for battery on protected person, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting a public officer, driving under the influence, false statement to obstruct a public officer and unlawful texting, sending reading or talking without hands-free device. Bail: $28,535

Armando Sanchez, 23, of Elko was arrested at 665 Bullion Road #83 for possession of controlled substances. Bail: $5,000

Kodi D. Smith, 37, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: 1,137

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

