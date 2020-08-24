× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 21

Pedro Cortes, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 568 Spring Valley Court for possession of flunitrazepam, GHB or precursor, driving under the influence, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $6,895

Melissa D. Figiel, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Spring Creek Shell for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

Mark G. Meyers, 55, of Elko was arrested at Burns Road and Fairgrounds Road for driving under the influence. Bail: 1,140

Joel A. White, 50, of Elko was arrested at Chris Avenue and Fifth Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.

Charlotte E. Wyllie, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested at 473 Westcliff Drive on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery, and three counts of using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,060

Kenneth J. Wyllie, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 473 Westcliff Drive for domestic battery and making a false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,280

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

