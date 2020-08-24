Police Log: Aug. 22, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 22

Brea S. Ali, 24, of Seattle, Washington, was arrested at U.S. Highway 93 mile marker 56 for violating domestic violence TPO and speeding 16-20 mph of the posted limit. Bail: $3,365

Tanner E. Brush, 37, of West Valley City, Utah, was arrested at 1111 Gene L. Jones Way and Wendover Boulevard for possession of flunitrazepam, GHB or precursor. Bail: $5,000

Michelle Kelleher, 41, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for embezzlement and theft. Bail: $40,000

Matthew D. Pangborn, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at 259 Spring Valley Parkway for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, violation of probation, and possession of flunitrazepam, GHB or precursor. Bail: $5,640

Octavio Ramirez, 21, of Waukeshea, Wisconsin, was arrested at 1045 West Wendover Boulevard for battery, resisting a public officer, trespassing and making a threat or providing false information regarding an act of terrorism. Bail: $21,495

Jason B. Simpson, 43, of Elko was arrested at the Stockmen’s Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

