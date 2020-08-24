Police Log: Aug. 23, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 23

Tarina Bishop, 37, of Ibapah, Utah, was arrested at Shoshone Avenue and Fifth Street for possession of flunitrazepam, GHB or precursor, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and stop lamps required. Bail: $6,895

Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huitron, 38, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street Bridge on four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,830

Leron G. Tom, 26, was arrested at 2011 Indian View Heights on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

