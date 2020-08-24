Police Log: Aug. 23, 2020

Aug. 23
Tarina Bishop, 37, of Ibapah, Utah, was arrested at Shoshone Avenue and Fifth Street for possession of flunitrazepam, GHB or precursor, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and stop lamps required. Bail: $6,895
Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huitron, 38, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street Bridge on four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,830
Leron G. Tom, 26, was arrested at 2011 Indian View Heights on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $500
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.