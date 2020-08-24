 Skip to main content
Police Log: Aug. 23, 2020
Police Log: Aug. 23, 2020

Aug. 23

Tarina Bishop, 37, of Ibapah, Utah, was arrested at Shoshone Avenue and Fifth Street for possession of flunitrazepam, GHB or precursor, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and stop lamps required. Bail: $6,895

Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huitron, 38, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street Bridge on four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,830

Leron G. Tom, 26, was arrested at 2011 Indian View Heights on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

