Police Log: Aug. 24, 2020

Aug. 24
Jayli C. Acquistapace, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Elko Vista Drive on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and for use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nathan H. Collett, 51, of Nevada City, California was arrested at 2030 Kennedy Ave. for assault with a deadly weapon; assault; discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, vehicle or craft; false statement to obstruct a public officer; and resisting a public officer. Bail: $43,420
Jodi A. Davis, 35, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Fir streets on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,450
Cory S. Gandolfo, 29, of Elko was arrested at Sage West Apartments on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855
Joshua W. Kennedy, 35, of Carlin was arrested at 125 W. Bush St. for resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $2,635
Eric S. Little, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested on a parole and probation hold.
Christian R. Olsen, 40, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Salt Lake County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Alexander Perez, 51, of Orem, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. on seven counts of possession of identifying information for the purpose of establishing a false status, occupation, membership, license or identity; distribution of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $27,500
Myranda J. Reich, 26, of Elko was arrested at the parole and probation office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Jonathan C. Smart, 28, was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, destroying or concealing evidence, resisting a public officer, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert P. Valles, 36, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Idaho streets for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Last week’s felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
