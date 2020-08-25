Police Log: Aug. 24, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 24

Jayli C. Acquistapace, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Elko Vista Drive on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and for use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan H. Collett, 51, of Nevada City, California was arrested at 2030 Kennedy Ave. for assault with a deadly weapon; assault; discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, vehicle or craft; false statement to obstruct a public officer; and resisting a public officer. Bail: $43,420

Jodi A. Davis, 35, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Fir streets on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,450

Cory S. Gandolfo, 29, of Elko was arrested at Sage West Apartments on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

Joshua W. Kennedy, 35, of Carlin was arrested at 125 W. Bush St. for resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $2,635

Eric S. Little, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested on a parole and probation hold.