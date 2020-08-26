Police Log: Aug. 25, 2020

Aug. 25
Timothy N. Andrade II, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested in the Marina parking lot for domestic battery, false imprisonment and coercion. Bail: $6,740
--
Arnold D. Huntley Jr., 52, of Carlin was arrested at 1119 Hamilton St. for child abuse or neglect with substantial harm. Bail: $100,000
--
Joshua W. Kennedy, 35, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Jail for unlawful use of emergency phone number. Bail: $2,500
--
Monica A. Sampson, 27, of Elko was arrested at Beowawe on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855.
--
Jaime R. Sanchez, 27, of Kearns, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for nonresident driving when privileges are suspended, canceled or revoked; and second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,440
--
Jonathan C. Smart, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,335
--
Jeremiah D. Stack, 33, of Elko was arrested at West Sage and Elm streets for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
--
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
