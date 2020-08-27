Police Log: Aug. 26, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 26

Jose L. Cortez, 41, of Owyhee was arrested in Owyhee on four counts of fugitive felon from another state.

Jesse B. Fuller, 48, of Kuna, Idaho was arrested at the West Wendover Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Arturo Moreira, 20, of San Jose, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $430

Brian A. Nyrehn, 40, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion for possession of flunitrazepam, GHB or precursor, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000

Christopher J. Ward, 31, of Elko was arrested at 536 Morse Lane for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Last week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

