 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Aug. 26, 2020
2 comments
top story

Police Log: Aug. 26, 2020

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Aug. 26

Jose L. Cortez, 41, of Owyhee was arrested in Owyhee on four counts of fugitive felon from another state.

Jesse B. Fuller, 48, of Kuna, Idaho was arrested at the West Wendover Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Arturo Moreira, 20, of San Jose, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $430

Brian A. Nyrehn, 40, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion for possession of flunitrazepam, GHB or precursor, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000

Christopher J. Ward, 31, of Elko was arrested at 536 Morse Lane for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Last week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News