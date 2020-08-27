Police Log: Aug. 26, 2020

×
Aug. 26
Jose L. Cortez, 41, of Owyhee was arrested in Owyhee on four counts of fugitive felon from another state.
Jesse B. Fuller, 48, of Kuna, Idaho was arrested at the West Wendover Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Arturo Moreira, 20, of San Jose, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $430
Brian A. Nyrehn, 40, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion for possession of flunitrazepam, GHB or precursor, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000
Christopher J. Ward, 31, of Elko was arrested at 536 Morse Lane for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Last week’s felony arrests:
Tyler J. Neumann
Aaron M. Bloomfield
Amber Stecher
Armando Sanchez
Brian K. Smith
Charles R. Smith
Daisy M. Hutsell
Gregory Cielakie
James A Maes II
Joseph M. Berumen
Kayla M. Harrelson
Mary R. Bloomdale
Mathew L. Castorena
Michael J. Healy
Engenio Reyes Lopez
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
