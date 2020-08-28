Police Log: Aug. 27, 2020

Aug. 27
Marcus Blackhawk, 34, of Owyhee was arrested in Owyhee on a bench warrant.
--
Joshua Crump, 29, of Elko was arrested at Sharps Access Road for conspiracy to buy, possess or receive stolen property. Bail: $5,000
--
Elizabeth F. Everett, 26, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Maple streets for driving under the influence, driving with revoked driver’s license, driver disobeying police officer, no proof of insurance, driver failure to obey traffic control device, failure to stop upon damaging unattended vehicle or property, resisting a public officer, and on a bench warrant.
--
Casey C. Quigley, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
--
Kaylee A. Sharlow, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Edward R. Shaw, 36, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Wilson streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $1,140
--
This week's felony arrests:
Jayli C. Acquistapace
Christian R. Olsen
Charlotte E. Wyllie
Brian A. Nyrehn
Alexander Perez
Jesse B. Fuller
Jonathan C. Smart
Jose L. Cortez
Kaylee A. Sharlow
Matthew D. Pangborn
Michelle Kelleher
Myranda J. Reich
Nathan H. Collett
Octavio Ramirez
Pedro Cortes
Tanner E. Brush
Tarina Bishop
Arnold D. Huntley Jr.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.