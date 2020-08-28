 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Aug. 27, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Aug. 27, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Aug. 27

Marcus Blackhawk, 34, of Owyhee was arrested in Owyhee on a bench warrant.

--

Joshua Crump, 29, of Elko was arrested at Sharps Access Road for conspiracy to buy, possess or receive stolen property. Bail: $5,000

--

Elizabeth F. Everett, 26, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Maple streets for driving under the influence, driving with revoked driver’s license, driver disobeying police officer, no proof of insurance, driver failure to obey traffic control device, failure to stop upon damaging unattended vehicle or property, resisting a public officer, and on a bench warrant.

--

Casey C. Quigley, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

--

Kaylee A. Sharlow, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Edward R. Shaw, 36, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Wilson streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $1,140

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
4
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News