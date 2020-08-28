Police Log: Aug. 27, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 27

Marcus Blackhawk, 34, of Owyhee was arrested in Owyhee on a bench warrant.

--

Joshua Crump, 29, of Elko was arrested at Sharps Access Road for conspiracy to buy, possess or receive stolen property. Bail: $5,000

--

Elizabeth F. Everett, 26, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Maple streets for driving under the influence, driving with revoked driver’s license, driver disobeying police officer, no proof of insurance, driver failure to obey traffic control device, failure to stop upon damaging unattended vehicle or property, resisting a public officer, and on a bench warrant.

--

Casey C. Quigley, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

--

Kaylee A. Sharlow, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--