Police Log: Aug. 28, 2020

Aug. 28

Roy Balfour, 62, of Montello was arrested at 484 Pilot Valley Road for attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, and attempted discharge of weapon endangering persons. Bail: $160,000

Marisol Cortez, 25, of Elko was arrested in the alley behind Lockie and McFarlan on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Miles E. Criffield, 31, of St. Augustine, Florida was arrested in Spring Creek for convicted person failure to register with law enforcement within 48 hours. Bail: $640

Steven Gonzales, 58, of Aloha, Oregon was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence; nonresident driving when privileges are suspended, canceled or revoked; open container of alcohol in vehicle; and speeding 11-15 mph above limit. Bail: $1,960

Shannon E. Nye, 45, of Elko was arrested in Lamoille for two counts of battery on a protected person, driver disobeying peace officer endangering other persons, false statement to obstruct a public officer, no proof of insurance, speeding too fast for conditions, driving without a driver’s license, selling or delivering a vehicle not registered in Nevada, and careless driving. Bail: $17,980