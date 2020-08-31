 Skip to main content
Police Log: Aug. 28, 2020
Police Log: Aug. 28, 2020

Aug. 28

Roy Balfour, 62, of Montello was arrested at 484 Pilot Valley Road for attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, and attempted discharge of weapon endangering persons. Bail: $160,000

Marisol Cortez, 25, of Elko was arrested in the alley behind Lockie and McFarlan on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Miles E. Criffield, 31, of St. Augustine, Florida was arrested in Spring Creek for convicted person failure to register with law enforcement within 48 hours. Bail: $640

Steven Gonzales, 58, of Aloha, Oregon was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence; nonresident driving when privileges are suspended, canceled or revoked; open container of alcohol in vehicle; and speeding 11-15 mph above limit. Bail: $1,960

Shannon E. Nye, 45, of Elko was arrested in Lamoille for two counts of battery on a protected person, driver disobeying peace officer endangering other persons, false statement to obstruct a public officer, no proof of insurance, speeding too fast for conditions, driving without a driver’s license, selling or delivering a vehicle not registered in Nevada, and careless driving. Bail: $17,980

Reuben R. Silva, 37, of Elko was arrested at Pinion and Stitzel roads on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,950

Michelle South, 34, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at the Salt Lake County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

Lindsey D. Tom, 38, of McDermitt was arrested on a felony warrant for child abuse or neglect. Bail: $250,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

