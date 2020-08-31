 Skip to main content
Police Log: Aug. 29, 2020
Police Log: Aug. 29, 2020

Aug. 29

Jordin N. Asberry, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8.665

Norma A. Garcia, 59, of Delta, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for disturbing the peace and trespassing. Bail: $710

Chance B. Heiner, 31, of Elko was arrested at 505 Copper St. for contempt of court. Bail: $500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

