Police Log: Aug. 29, 2020

Aug. 29
Jordin N. Asberry, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8.665
Norma A. Garcia, 59, of Delta, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for disturbing the peace and trespassing. Bail: $710
Chance B. Heiner, 31, of Elko was arrested at 505 Copper St. for contempt of court. Bail: $500
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
