Police Log: Aug. 30, 2020

Aug. 30

Kelly D. Bates, 28, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for driving under the influence and failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $1,335

Richard W. Bird Jr., 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 375 W. Idaho St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $6,140

Alan Calkin, 64, of Sacramento was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. $Bail: 430

Cody G. Carroll, 28, of Elko was arrested at 651 Bullion Road for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140

Santiago Collazo, 43, of West Wendover was arrested at 594 Opal Way for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

Sarah N. Cornett, 35, of Elko was arrested at 810 Front St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Trevor R. Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and ITC streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,835

Chancy D. Gusky, 37, of Elko was arrested at 624 Castlerock Drive for domestic battery, second offense. Bail: $5,140