Police Log: Aug. 30, 2020

Aug. 30
Kelly D. Bates, 28, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for driving under the influence and failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $1,335
Richard W. Bird Jr., 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 375 W. Idaho St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $6,140
Alan Calkin, 64, of Sacramento was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. $Bail: 430
Cody G. Carroll, 28, of Elko was arrested at 651 Bullion Road for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140
Santiago Collazo, 43, of West Wendover was arrested at 594 Opal Way for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Sarah N. Cornett, 35, of Elko was arrested at 810 Front St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
Trevor R. Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and ITC streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,835
Chancy D. Gusky, 37, of Elko was arrested at 624 Castlerock Drive for domestic battery, second offense. Bail: $5,140
Greg J. Kelley, 49, of St. Paul, Nebraska was arrested at Hamilton and Fourth streets in Carlin for nonsufficient funds, checks or drafts. Bail: $1,360.02
Sarkis Meguerditchian, 40, of Murray, Utah was arrested at 1225 W. Wendover Blvd. for attempted intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $20,000
Jared A. Smith, 26, of Owyhee was arrested on the Duck Valley Reservation on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640
—
Last week’s felony arrests:
Jayli C. Acquistapace
Christian R. Olsen
Charlotte E. Wyllie
Brian A. Nyrehn
Alexander Perez
Jesse B. Fuller
Jonathan C. Smart
Jose L. Cortez
Kaylee A. Sharlow
Matthew D. Pangborn
Michelle Kelleher
Myranda J. Reich
Nathan H. Collett
Octavio Ramirez
Pedro Cortes
Tanner E. Brush
Tarina Bishop
Arnold D. Huntley Jr.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
