 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Aug. 30, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Aug. 30, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

Aug. 30

Kelly D. Bates, 28, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for driving under the influence and failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $1,335

Richard W. Bird Jr., 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 375 W. Idaho St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $6,140

Alan Calkin, 64, of Sacramento was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. $Bail: 430

Cody G. Carroll, 28, of Elko was arrested at 651 Bullion Road for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140

Santiago Collazo, 43, of West Wendover was arrested at 594 Opal Way for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

Sarah N. Cornett, 35, of Elko was arrested at 810 Front St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Trevor R. Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and ITC streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,835

Chancy D. Gusky, 37, of Elko was arrested at 624 Castlerock Drive for domestic battery, second offense. Bail: $5,140

Greg J. Kelley, 49, of St. Paul, Nebraska was arrested at Hamilton and Fourth streets in Carlin for nonsufficient funds, checks or drafts. Bail: $1,360.02

Sarkis Meguerditchian, 40, of Murray, Utah was arrested at 1225 W. Wendover Blvd. for attempted intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $20,000

Jared A. Smith, 26, of Owyhee was arrested on the Duck Valley Reservation on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

Last week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News