Police Log: Aug. 31, 2020
Police

Aug. 31

Nancy J. Chavez, 49, of Wells was arrested at Wells City Park for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

William R. Hodges, 67, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on two counts of nuisance-trespassing.

Chad L. Richardson, 54, of Garden Valley, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail for felony conspiracy to commit theft.

Trinia L. Richardson, 46, of Garden Valley, Idaho was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for conspiracy to commit embezzlement. Bail: $2,500

Angel Vargas, 20, of San Antonio, Texas was arrested at the Shell station on Idaho Street for failure to drive properly on divided road, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $305

Sept. 1

Linnae F. Gisburne, 34, of Santaquin, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Hotel for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

