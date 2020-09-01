Police Log: Aug. 31, 2020

Aug. 31
Nancy J. Chavez, 49, of Wells was arrested at Wells City Park for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
William R. Hodges, 67, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on two counts of nuisance-trespassing.
Chad L. Richardson, 54, of Garden Valley, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail for felony conspiracy to commit theft.
Trinia L. Richardson, 46, of Garden Valley, Idaho was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for conspiracy to commit embezzlement. Bail: $2,500
Angel Vargas, 20, of San Antonio, Texas was arrested at the Shell station on Idaho Street for failure to drive properly on divided road, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $305
Sept. 1
Linnae F. Gisburne, 34, of Santaquin, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Hotel for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
