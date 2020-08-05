Police Log: Aug. 4, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 4

Taylor M. Brummet, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

--

Trinity A. Thomas, 18, of Owyhee was arrested at Golf Course Road and Ruby Vista Drive for driving without a license and minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $550

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0