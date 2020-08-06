You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Aug. 5, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Aug. 5, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

August 5

Marisol Cortez, 25, of Elko was arrested in the 800 block of Idaho Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $600

--

Jennifer P. Hyde, 27, of Elko was arrested on Last Chance Road for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Jaime Villa-Melendez, 49, of Elko was arrested at 549 Ranger Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Susan M. Stephenson, 67, of Bakersfield, California was arrested at Dairy Queen for indecent/obscene exposure. Bail: $2,500

--

Gage L. Withers, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: 855

Aug. 6

Gregory L. Stobbe, 45, of Elko was arrested at College Avenue and Ruby Vista Drive for driving with a suspended license, and rear license plate lamp violation. Bail: $470

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News