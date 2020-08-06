Police Log: Aug. 5, 2020

August 5
Marisol Cortez, 25, of Elko was arrested in the 800 block of Idaho Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $600
--
Jennifer P. Hyde, 27, of Elko was arrested on Last Chance Road for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
--
Jaime Villa-Melendez, 49, of Elko was arrested at 549 Ranger Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Susan M. Stephenson, 67, of Bakersfield, California was arrested at Dairy Queen for indecent/obscene exposure. Bail: $2,500
--
Gage L. Withers, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: 855
Aug. 6
Gregory L. Stobbe, 45, of Elko was arrested at College Avenue and Ruby Vista Drive for driving with a suspended license, and rear license plate lamp violation. Bail: $470
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.