Police Log: Aug.6, 2020
Police Log: Aug.6, 2020

Police

Aug. 6

Nestor A. Castellanos-Cuevas, 19, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a felony charge of escape by a prisoner and on a state prison hold.

--

Wade E. Fordin, 57, of Spring Creek was arrested at 904 Spring Valley Parkway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Joshua K. Kovall, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended driver’s license and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $5,550

--

Shannon D. McCoy, 45, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for theft.

--

Gregory L. Stobbe, 45, of Elko was arrested at College Avenue and Ruby Vista Drive for driving with a suspended license, and rear license plate lamp violation. Bail: $470

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Tags

