Police Log: Aug.6, 2020

Nestor A. Castellanos-Cuevas, 19, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a felony charge of escape by a prisoner and on a state prison hold.
--
Wade E. Fordin, 57, of Spring Creek was arrested at 904 Spring Valley Parkway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Joshua K. Kovall, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended driver’s license and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $5,550
--
Shannon D. McCoy, 45, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for theft.
--
Gregory L. Stobbe, 45, of Elko was arrested at College Avenue and Ruby Vista Drive for driving with a suspended license, and rear license plate lamp violation. Bail: $470
--
This week's felony arrests:
Austin R. Stickler
Brian K. Smith
Nestor A. Castellanos-Cuevas
Javon J. Keester
Jennifer P. Hyde
Jenolichi P. Bins
Jesus Marin
Joshua K. Kovall
Kenneth M. Church
Kit A. Karstens Sr.
Michael W. Elizondo
Micheal R. Rains
Ryan J. Cowles
Taylor M. Brummet
Wade E. Fordin
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.