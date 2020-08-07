Police Log: Aug.6, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 6

Nestor A. Castellanos-Cuevas, 19, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a felony charge of escape by a prisoner and on a state prison hold.

--

Wade E. Fordin, 57, of Spring Creek was arrested at 904 Spring Valley Parkway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Joshua K. Kovall, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended driver’s license and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $5,550

--

Shannon D. McCoy, 45, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for theft.

--

Gregory L. Stobbe, 45, of Elko was arrested at College Avenue and Ruby Vista Drive for driving with a suspended license, and rear license plate lamp violation. Bail: $470

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

