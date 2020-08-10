Police Log: Aug. 7, 2020

Semaj Ross, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another and trespassing.

William P. Senrud, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Third and River streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $970

Tadam Phengrasamee, 49, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 154 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,800

Samantha A. Stevens, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1807 Winchester Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $415

Kenneth J. Wyllie, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 473 Westcliff Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

