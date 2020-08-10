Police Log: Aug. 7, 2020

Aug. 7
Tharon B. Abel, 26, of Owyhee was arrested at 2366 Wildwood Way on four counts of attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and three counts of resisting a public officer. Bail: $443,420
--
David A. Armstrong, 25, of Elko was arrested in Washoe County on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. $1,140
--
Tyson D. Canty, 40, was arrested at Elko District Court for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Alicia M. Church, 46, of Henderson was arrested at Elko County Jail for theft. Bail: $20,000
--
Shauna E. Johnson, 28, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
--
Gary L. Larson, 51, of Chubbuck, Idaho was arrested at 1594 Ace Drive in Jackpot for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, operating vehicle with expired registration or plates, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $3,530
--
Semaj Ross, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another and trespassing.
--
William P. Senrud, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Third and River streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $970
--
Tadam Phengrasamee, 49, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 154 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,800
--
Samantha A. Stevens, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1807 Winchester Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $415
--
Kenneth J. Wyllie, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 473 Westcliff Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
