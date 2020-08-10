You have permission to edit this article.
Police Log: Aug. 7, 2020
Police Log: Aug. 7, 2020

Police

Aug. 7

Tharon B. Abel, 26, of Owyhee was arrested at 2366 Wildwood Way on four counts of attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and three counts of resisting a public officer. Bail: $443,420

--

David A. Armstrong, 25, of Elko was arrested in Washoe County on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. $1,140

--

Tyson D. Canty, 40, was arrested at Elko District Court for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Alicia M. Church, 46, of Henderson was arrested at Elko County Jail for theft. Bail: $20,000

--

Shauna E. Johnson, 28, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

--

Gary L. Larson, 51, of Chubbuck, Idaho was arrested at 1594 Ace Drive in Jackpot for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, operating vehicle with expired registration or plates, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $3,530

--

Semaj Ross, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another and trespassing.

--

William P. Senrud, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Third and River streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $970

--

Tadam Phengrasamee, 49, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 154 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,800

--

Samantha A. Stevens, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1807 Winchester Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $415

--

Kenneth J. Wyllie, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 473 Westcliff Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

