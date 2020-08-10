Police Log: Aug. 8, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 8

Alvaro S. Alvarado, 33, of Elko was arrested at 736 ½ S. Fifth St. for false report of a crime, unlawful use of emergency phone number, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $4,780

--

Amy L. Champagne, 33, of Fernley was arrested at 2269 W. Tibbets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,050

--

Sterling A. Hill, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 200 Spring Creek Parkway on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,255

--

Tyrell M. Holley, 36, of Elko was arrested at the Stampede Motel for attempted possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, residential burglary, grand larceny and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $40,500

--

Octavio A. Juarez Jr., 25, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Douglas streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

