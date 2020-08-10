Police Log: Aug. 9, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 9

Thomas D. Bartlett, 48, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for burglary of a structure. Bail: $20,000

--

Tacuma H. Brown, 46, of Elko was arrested on Bullion Road for second-offense domestic battery. Bail: $5,140

--

Amy D. Collins, 40, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Fir streets for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $8,140

--

Kevin M. Naranjo, 32, of Ibapah, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for battery, assault, harassment and disturbing the peace. Bail: $2,150

--

Michelle E. Phinney, 30, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for second-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $2,190

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0