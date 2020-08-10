You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Aug. 9, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Aug. 9, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

Aug. 9

Thomas D. Bartlett, 48, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for burglary of a structure. Bail: $20,000

--

Tacuma H. Brown, 46, of Elko was arrested on Bullion Road for second-offense domestic battery. Bail: $5,140

--

Amy D. Collins, 40, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Fir streets for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $8,140

--

Kevin M. Naranjo, 32, of Ibapah, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for battery, assault, harassment and disturbing the peace. Bail: $2,150

--

Michelle E. Phinney, 30, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for second-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $2,190

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News