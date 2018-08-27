Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Elko police patch

Aug. 26

Bryant K. Arthur, 30, of Elko was arrested at Willow Apartments for domestic battery, resisting a public officer, battery on a protected person, and abuse of an old or vulnerable person with death or substantial bodily harm. Bail: $18,280

------

Rosalio Esparza-Correa, 39, address not listed, was arrested on Wilson Avenue for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

------

Alisa J. Gimlin, 26, of Victor, Idaho was arrested at Gold Dust West on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $735

------

Clifford Z. Jones, 65, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for drunken driving, driving without a valid driver’s license, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,770.

------

Joel C. Nalley, 35, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 10th and Fir streets for driving under the influence, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $1,465

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

------

Joice K. Romaine, 26, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Elko County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner. Bail: $10,000

------

Joyce E. Stanger, 68, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at Wendover Boulevard and Florence Way for failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,005

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
2
1
0
0

Load comments