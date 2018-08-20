Aug. 18
Tim Bills, 60, of Riverton, Utah was arrested at the Nugget Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $405
------
Anthony P. Burnett, 50, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140
------
Andrew L. Campbell, 27, of Lehi, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,050
------
Ricky L. Coates, 48, of Missoula, Montana was arrested at 1435 Idaho St. for resisting a public officer, intimidating a public officer with threat of physical force, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $6,495
------
Ashley D. Conetah, 35, of Elko was arrested on Lee Road on a tribal charge. Bail: $500
------
Talon S. Jones, 26, of Reno was arrested at K-Mart for use or possession of a drug or chemical poison to induce euphoria or hallucinations. Bail: $615
------
Robert A. Lintner II, 30, of Elko was arrested at Mountain View Park for coercion and domestic battery. Bail: $8,140
------
Claudia M. Salas, 36, of Elko was arrested at Mittry Avenue and College Court for felony possession of a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640
------
Francisco S. Vazquez, 28, of Hermiston, Oregon was arrested on Interstate 80 for two counts of possession of identification to establish false status or identity; possession of invalid, fake or fraudulent driver’s license, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $40,835
