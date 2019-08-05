Aug. 2
Blake J. Asher, 38, of Boise Idaho was arrested at the Elko County Jail for possession of wildlife after end of open season, two counts of hunting without a license or permit, felony killing of a big game animal, possession of a big game animal, destroying or concealing evidence, attempted felony killing of a big game animal and conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime. No bail listed.
-----
Wade J. Asher, 34, of Burley, Idaho was arrested at the Elko County Jail for two counts of possession of wildlife after end of open season, wanton waste of game, hunting without a license or permit, and tag/permit required to hunt or fish designated. No bail listed.
-----
Matthew W. Beecher, 20, of Hardeeville, South Carolina was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.
-----
Jason S. Brown, 34, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Police Department on one count of incest and one count of lewdness with a child under the age of 14. Bail: $270,000
-----
Joshua J. Guevara, 29, of Los Angeles, California was arrested at 10th and Fir streets for an NCJIS detainer, driving with a suspended driver’s license, reckless driving with disregard to safety, non-surrender of suspended registration card or license, and failure to drive properly on a divided road. Bail: $3,945
-----
Tyson S. Hicks, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elm Street and College Parkway for violation of probation. No bail.
-----
Kira L. Negrete, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1243 Idaho Street on violation of probation and failure to appear after bail for a felony crime. No bail.
-----
Cierra M. Pangborn, 25, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime and a NCJIS detainer. Bail: $1,350
-----
David A. Patten, 27, of Dayton, Nevada was arrested at the Elko County Jail for battery, disturbing the peace and destroying the property of another between $25 and $250. No bail listed.
-----
Jose L. Rios-Bernales, 53, of Elburz was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,770
-----
Javier I. Silva, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested on State Route 227 at Seventh Street for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $3,000
-----
David E. Taylor, 62, of Cody, Wyoming arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance, three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $160,000
-----
Jose G. Zataray-Soria, 24, of Elko was arrested at Atwal's Gas and Food for taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and conspiracy of grand larceny. Bail: $22,500
