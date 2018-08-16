Aug. 15
Jesse L. Braaten, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at 400 Commercial St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Eljhaer A. Bullon Natividad, 30, of Elko was arrested at Pinion Road and Lamoille Highway for driving with a driver’s license revoked for DUI; and texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone. Bail: $1,255
------
D’aun M. Ledford, 46, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
------
Verle R. Moon, 57, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Te-Moak tribal office on a tribal charge. Bail: $900
------
Justin Oppenhein, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a criminal justice detainer warrant. Bail: $340
------
William A. Pecora, 23, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
------
Myron Tybo, 56, of Lee was arrested on Lee Road on two tribal charges. Bail: $1,500
