Police

Aug. 15

Jesse L. Braaten, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at 400 Commercial St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Eljhaer A. Bullon Natividad, 30, of Elko was arrested at Pinion Road and Lamoille Highway for driving with a driver’s license revoked for DUI; and texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone. Bail: $1,255

D’aun M. Ledford, 46, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Verle R. Moon, 57, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Te-Moak tribal office on a tribal charge. Bail: $900

Justin Oppenhein, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a criminal justice detainer warrant. Bail: $340

William A. Pecora, 23, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

Myron Tybo, 56, of Lee was arrested on Lee Road on two tribal charges. Bail: $1,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

