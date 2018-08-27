Aug. 24
Bryndan L. Frazier, 24, of Fernley was arrested in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $545
Christopher A. Halsema, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to dim headlamps and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255
Genoro R. Marquez, 49, of West Wendover was arrested in Wendover for trespassing. Bail: $355
Melissa L. Morales, 37, of Las Vegas was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640
Joice K. Romaine, 26, of Crescent Valley was arrested on Interstate 80 for duties of driving upon approaching any traffic incident, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $1,445
Benjamin R. Shideler, 29, address not listed, was arrested at 821 Water St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,150
Bruce A. Withers, 55, of Reedsport, Oregon was arrested at Pilot Truck Stop in West Wendover for trespassing. Bail: $355
Benjamin M. Wulfenstein, 42, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $15,000
