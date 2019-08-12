Aug. 11
Daniel A. Batten, 33, of Elko was arrested at 438 S. Fifth St. for reckless driving-speed contest, possessing multiple valid driver’s licenses, and driving when license/registration suspended. Bail: $985
Cadance C. Berger, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested at 529 Parkridge Parkway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Zachary J. Davidson, 50, of Murray, Utah was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Jasalee R. Gott, 32, of Elko was arrested at 403 Pine St. for trespassing, resisting a public officer, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,835
Erica Molina, 35, of Elko was arrested at 442 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to prevent truancy after notice, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,048
Farid J. Montoya Plazola, 25, of Eden, Idaho was arrested at Clover Valley for driving without a driver’s license, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,070
Dean M. Palmer, 59, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,255
Rogerio B. Romo, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 403 Pine St. for trespassing and resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,335
Jaime A. Spencer, 36, of Elko was arrested at 422 Idaho St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Ana V. Taufa, 28, of West Wendover was arrested at 613 Aspen St. for violation of condition of parole.
