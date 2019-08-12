{{featured_button_text}}
Aug. 11

Daniel A. Batten, 33, of Elko was arrested at 438 S. Fifth St. for reckless driving-speed contest, possessing multiple valid driver’s licenses, and driving when license/registration suspended. Bail: $985

Cadance C. Berger, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested at 529 Parkridge Parkway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Zachary J. Davidson, 50, of Murray, Utah was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Jasalee R. Gott, 32, of Elko was arrested at 403 Pine St. for trespassing, resisting a public officer, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,835

Erica Molina, 35, of Elko was arrested at 442 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to prevent truancy after notice, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,048

Farid J. Montoya Plazola, 25, of Eden, Idaho was arrested at Clover Valley for driving without a driver’s license, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,070

Dean M. Palmer, 59, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,255

Rogerio B. Romo, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 403 Pine St. for trespassing and resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,335

Jaime A. Spencer, 36, of Elko was arrested at 422 Idaho St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Ana V. Taufa, 28, of West Wendover was arrested at 613 Aspen St. for violation of condition of parole.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

