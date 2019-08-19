{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Aug. 16

Raghav C. Arekapudi, 28, of Lexington, Kentucky was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

Salvador J. Avila, 27, of West Wendover was arrested on Pueblo Boulevard for battery with the use of a deadly weapon, aiming a gun at a person and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $72,500

Anthony P. Burnett, 51, of Carlin was arrested at 304 Railroad St. on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $572

Carol L. Crunk, 46, of Elko was arrested at the Super 8 on a felony warrant for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and on two criminal justice detainers. Bail: $10,000

Michael R. Laduke, 61, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Leonard R. Merkley, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested at Double Dice RV Park for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Daniel G. Mondragon, 33, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $11,529

Sydney J. Morris, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko Police Department for three counts of statutory sexual seduction by a person younger than 21. Bail: $7,500

Cody M. Paschal, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Red Lion on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $925

Michael P. Pitts, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000

Heather K. Porter, 33, of Ogden, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $850

Brennon R. Sirotek, 33, of Carlin was arrested at Jack in the Box for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

