Aug. 16
Raghav C. Arekapudi, 28, of Lexington, Kentucky was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Salvador J. Avila, 27, of West Wendover was arrested on Pueblo Boulevard for battery with the use of a deadly weapon, aiming a gun at a person and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $72,500
------
Anthony P. Burnett, 51, of Carlin was arrested at 304 Railroad St. on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $572
------
Carol L. Crunk, 46, of Elko was arrested at the Super 8 on a felony warrant for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and on two criminal justice detainers. Bail: $10,000
------
Michael R. Laduke, 61, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
------
Leonard R. Merkley, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested at Double Dice RV Park for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
------
Daniel G. Mondragon, 33, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $11,529
------
Sydney J. Morris, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko Police Department for three counts of statutory sexual seduction by a person younger than 21. Bail: $7,500
------
Cody M. Paschal, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Red Lion on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $925
------
Michael P. Pitts, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000
------
Heather K. Porter, 33, of Ogden, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $850
------
Brennon R. Sirotek, 33, of Carlin was arrested at Jack in the Box for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
