Aug. 12

Kenneth R. Ackley, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1050 Connolly Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Sky D. Brown, 24, of Elko was arrested at Jacinto and Buchanan on six counts of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and domestic battery. Bail: $33,140

Danny R. Gonzales, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lee Road on a tribal charge. Bail: $500

Kevin I. Gonzalez, 20, of West Wendover was arrested at 1495 Pinion Place for two counts of domestic battery by strangulation, third-offense driving under the influence, coercion with force or threat of force, and false imprisonment. Bail: $67,5000

Jason B. Hensley, 38, of Phoenix was arrested at Idaho and 30th streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Benjamin C. Lucero, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko Junction Shopping Center for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Sherry L. Miller, 49, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195

Roger K. Nuttall, 58, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 2190 Idaho St. for petit larceny and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280

Ashley A. Rose, 40, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, possession of a hypodermic device, and unlawful discharge of fireworks. Bail: $12,730

Ross Semaj, 26, of Elko was arrested at 1396 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny. Bail: $6,140

Justin D. Wheat, 27, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful discharge of fireworks, failure to wear safety belt, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $1,410

Christopher G. Wilson, 38, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah was arrested at Newmont South Area State Route 766 for burglary and trespassing. Bail: $20,195

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

