Aug. 3
Ellis Batishchev, 20, of Salt Lake City was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 1-10 mph over limit; nonresident driving when privileges have been suspended, revoked or canceled; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,250
------
Francisco Gallardo Jr., 60, of Elko was arrested at 2642 Ruby Vista Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640
------
Jennifer K. Hills, 42, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $430
------
Christopher J. Huff, 30, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,844
------
Colleen N. Hustead, 51, of Carlin was arrested at the Chevron station in Carlin on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,395
------
Gavino L. Martinez, 40, or Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Sarah O. Sheets, 56, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for embezzlement and theft valued at $3,500 or greater. Bail: $40,000
