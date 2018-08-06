Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police

Aug. 3

Ellis Batishchev, 20, of Salt Lake City was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 1-10 mph over limit; nonresident driving when privileges have been suspended, revoked or canceled; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,250

Francisco Gallardo Jr., 60, of Elko was arrested at 2642 Ruby Vista Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

Jennifer K. Hills, 42, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $430

Christopher J. Huff, 30, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,844

Colleen N. Hustead, 51, of Carlin was arrested at the Chevron station in Carlin on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,395

Gavino L. Martinez, 40, or Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Sarah O. Sheets, 56, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for embezzlement and theft valued at $3,500 or greater. Bail: $40,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

