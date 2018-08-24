Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police

Aug. 23

Shonna C. Buster, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested in Washoe County on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $705

Alexander Q. Capoeman, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

Clayton E. Connelley, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for unlawful discharge of a firearm. Bail not listed

Wade A. Knight Jr., 30, of Elko was arrested on the Commercial Casino sidewalk for trespassing. Bail: $195

Sirena J. Merritt, 25, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,640

Troy A. Patrick, 40, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Court streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving without a valid driver’s license. Bail: $5,195

Jesse D. Rinaldo, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995

William P. Senrud, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 432 Jasper Road on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $885

Justin M. Warr, 31, of Malad, Idaho was arrested at 438 A. St. in Montello for fugitive felon from another state and false statement to obstruct a public officer. No bail

Kathleen K. Zaval, 49, of Elko was arrested at Humboldt County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

